Oklahoma City Council approves mandatory mask ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma City, city leaders held a special council meeting to vote on a mandatory mask ordinance.

Oklahoma City Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed a mandatory mask mandate with common sense exceptions.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City would be required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt called the special meeting and voted for the measure.

“Of the top 50 largest American cities, 46* have a requirement to wear masks in indoor public places. Two-thirds of those requirements are the result of a mandate put in place by a Governor, but regardless of how they came to be, they set a standard for the individual behavior that is expected in order to keep our people safe and our cities open. Masks wearing in indoor public places is proven to dramatically reduce the rate of transmission, something we clearly need in Oklahoma City. (The four exceptions are Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Colorado Springs and Omaha,” Holt posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Under an amendment to the ordinance, a code enforcement officer or inspector who sees someone violating the ordinance “shall offer a face covering or the option of leaving the indoor place to a person who is not excepted from the face covering requirement. No citation shall [be] issued to a person who complies with one of the options.”

If the violator refuses the mask and refuses to leave, they could face a fine.

The ordinance includes a $9 fine for the first violation, $9 for the second, and not exceeding $100 for the third violation.

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville Health Department has put in place a mask mandate beginning Monday to help battle the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

On Friday, council members held a virtual meeting regarding the ordinance.

Stonecipher says he has spoken to several people in the medical community, who said face masks could help prevent another spike in hospitalizations, especially during Labor Day weekend.

He says he read over several studies that showed that face masks do help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and added that face masks could help protect the economy.

In regards to criticism, Stonecipher says he has received some comments that a mask ordinance would take away an individual’s liberty. As a result, he decided to look up constitutional law cases that dealt with similar situations.

During the smallpox epidemic, a case in Massachusetts focused on whether or not citizens were required to get a smallpox vaccine. Ultimately, the court decided that citizens were required to get the vaccine in order to protect the community as a whole.

“Safety can trump your individual liberty,” Stonecipher said.

The main concern by many council members was the fines associated with violation. They stressed that they worried that many of the potential violators may simply be unable to afford a mask and cannot afford a fine.

Another concern was allowing officers to take ID and check for warrants before a patron has the opportunity to leave or accept a mask.

The council members also discussed the age range affected by the ordinance, agreeing to an amendment that sets the youngest age to 10-years-old.

After more than five hours of discussion and public comments, the Oklahoma City Council approved the ordinance in a vote of 6-3.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately and lasts until Sept. 8.

Similar measures have already been passed in Norman, Tulsa and Stillwater.

