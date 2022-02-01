OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After more than seven years of debate, Oklahoma City Council approved the raising of chickens and quail in OKC backyards on Tuesday.

The ordinance, which takes effect March 4, allows residents to raise up to a total of six chickens or quail in their backyard. Roosters are not allowed.

Animal owners must maintain a clean coop that protects their hens from predators. The coop must have at least four-square-feet of space per animal.

Each chicken or quail must have at least eight square feet of roaming space.

Food and water must always be available, and the animals must stay in the coop from dusk to dawn.

Any electrical or heat sources must comply with the City’s building codes.

Chicken coops must be located at least five feet away from the side property line, at least 10 feet away from the back property line, and at least 30 feet from an adjacent dwelling.

There are no permits or fees required to raise chickens or quail and enforcement will be on a complaint basis.

Neighborhoods with covenants against raising chickens or quail are not required to allow them and may privately enforce their covenants through legal means.

The outdoor slaughter of chickens is not allowed.

People who violate the new ordinance can be fined up to $500 for the first and second offenses and $1,200 for the third or subsequent offense, and or jail time not to exceed six months.

Oklahoma City originally only allowed chickens and quail on properties an acre or larger.