OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An ambitious plan to build a new home for the Oklahoma City Thunder will be put to a vote of the people.

The OKC City Council voted on putting the measure on the ballot by 7-2 on Tuesday.

The plan released released by city officials calls for the continuation of a 1% sales tax for six years, $70 million from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019 for upgrades to the current arena, and a $50 million contribution from the Thunder ownership group.

The deal calls for at least $900 million to be spent constructing the new arena.

The City’s current arena is the smallest in the NBA by square footage, it has the second-smallest capital investment of all NBA arenas, and at 21 years old, it is increasingly within range of the oldest arenas in the entire NBA.

The special election is set for December 12 for Oklahoma City residents.

AP Contributed to this article