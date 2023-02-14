OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Council is thinking of changing Bricktown’s Entertainment District curfew.

According to the City of OKC, the OKC Council is considering changing Bricktown’s curfew from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone younger than 18 unaccompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

“The proposal is in no way meant to discourage juveniles from enjoying all Bricktown has to offer,” said Assistant City Manager Jason Ferbrache. “Instead, the change in curfew is intended to incentivize unattended teens to return to their families or engage in other youth-oriented activities once their event or outing in Bricktown has concluded.”

The Bricktown Association Board supports the earlier curfew.

“It’s important Bricktown continue to grow and thrive, and the proposed curfew will help us retain our spot as OKC’s top entertainment district,” said Bricktown Association Board Chair Chad Huntington. “Ensuring the safety of thousands of visitors every week is our top priority.”

The City of OKC says the current curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, seven days a week. The curfew requires police to ask for minors’ ages and reason for being in the area before taking action.

The curfew also provides exceptions including, but not limited to, when the minor is accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, is participating in an employment activity, is involved in an emergency, or is going to or returning from an official event.

According to officials, the curfew for minors citywide is 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Friday and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. The current and proposed curfew includes Bricktown and Lower Bricktown all the way to the Oklahoma River. Violators are subject to a class “a” offense.

The proposed ordinance is planned for a public hearing on Feb. 28 and vote on March 14. If passed with an emergency, it will take effect immediately.

For more information, visit the City of OKC’s website.