Oklahoma City Council extends mask ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City say the community’s mask ordinance is paying off, so they have voted to extend it.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and would last until Sept. 8, unless the council votes to extend the mandate.

Via Unsplash

“Over the course of this last week, we’ve seen cases drop about a third here in Oklahoma City and we have seen hospitalizations drop about 20 percent. So that has just happened over the last week. That is obviously really good news because that is heading in the right direction. Due to the timing, there is absolutely nothing else you can attribute that to but the mask ordinance. It’s the fact that people are using masks and it does work, and now we have the data in Oklahoma City to prove that it does,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR in August.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted to extend the ordinance until at least Oct. 20.

