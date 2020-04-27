Oklahoma city council members hold virtual town hall to discuss evictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma City council members will hold a virtual town hall in order to discuss evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

The hosts include Ward 2 councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, and Ward 7 councilwoman Nikki Nice.

They will speak with Richard Klinge, director of the Oklahoma City University School of Law’s Pro Bono Housing Legal Assistance Program, and Michael Figgins, executive director of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.

There will also be a public health update from LT Knighten, from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

To attend, visit the city’s website for more information.