Oklahoma City Council, OCCHD discuss possible mask mandate ahead of Friday vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise across the Oklahoma, city leaders in Oklahoma City are considering ways to slow the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Council heard recommendations from public health officials for a new COVID-19 related ordinance, which includes a mask mandate.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s recommendations include requiring everyone in Oklahoma City to wear a mask in public settings. Also, experts recommended closing bars and indoor dining spaces.

The city council will meet on Friday at 1 p.m. to vote on the ordinance to require everyone to wear a mask while inside indoor spaces.

The proposed ordinance includes a $50 fine for the first violation, $250 for the second, and $500 for the third violation.

