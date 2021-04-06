Oklahoma City Council runoff races decided

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council has two new members following runoff races on Tuesday night.

Bradley Carter and Barbara Young won their respective races.

Carter won his Ward 1 race against Shay Varnell and Young won her Ward 3 race against Jessica Martinez-Brooks.

Carter claimed 2,489 votes (54 percent) to Varnell’s 2,117 votes (46 percent).

Young won 2,113 votes (57 percent) to Martinez-Brooks’ 1,595 votes (43 percent).

Both will be sworn in during next Tuesday’s City Council meeting, each beginning their four-year term on that day.

Although the vote is at 100 percent, the election results will not be official until certified by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice will both take the oath of office again next Tuesday. Stone was reelected in February’s primary election and Nice was reelected when she ran unopposed.

