Oklahoma City Council to consider ending mask mandate early

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to work to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, city leaders in Oklahoma City are considering dropping the current mask mandate.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and was originally set to last until Sept. 8, but the council voted to extend the ordinance several times.

For months, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

Once the ordinance went into effect, Holt said that the ordinance was causing the city’s COVID-19 cases to drop.

As attention turns to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, officials say you still need to take precautions against the virus until more of the population has been inoculated.

“Our predicted model shows if the mask ordinance stays in place and residents continue social distancing and washing their hands, we could achieve herd immunity by June,” said Phil Maytubby, Chief Operating Officer for the Okahoman City-County Health Department. “Scientific data shows mask wearing is highly effective.”

According to Maytubby, hospitalizations and deaths have dramatically dropped for people over age 65 since vaccinations began in Oklahoma County.

Currently, the city’s mask ordinance is in effect until April 30.

However, the Oklahoma City Council will consider ending the ordinance early.

Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone and Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher are behind the ordinance to end the mask mandate early. If approved, the city’s mask ordinance will expire on March 31 instead of April 30.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department Board of Health sent a letter to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, urging the council to keep the mandate in place.

“Masks have worked throughout the pandemic and are still working. Getting back to normal is a two-part process, with vaccines and masks working hand-in-hand to keep case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths down, and prevent variant strains of Covid-19 from gaining traction in our community,” the letter reads. “While we are encouraged by the excellent progress in vaccinating the Oklahoma City-County population, we recommend that the City of Oklahoma City mask ordinance not be removed at this time.”

The board says in order to reach herd immunity, Oklahoma County must have approximately 70% of the population vaccinated.

So far, only 31.7% of the Oklahoma County population has received a vaccine.