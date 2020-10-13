Oklahoma City Council to consider extending mask ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City will decide whether or not to extend the mask ordinance again.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and was originally set to last until Sept. 8, but the council voted to extend the ordinance.

Via Unsplash

“Over the course of this last week, we’ve seen cases drop about a third here in Oklahoma City and we have seen hospitalizations drop about 20 percent. So that has just happened over the last week. That is obviously really good news because that is heading in the right direction. Due to the timing, there is absolutely nothing else you can attribute that to but the mask ordinance. It’s the fact that people are using masks and it does work, and now we have the data in Oklahoma City to prove that it does,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR in August.

Now, city leaders will again be tasked with deciding whether or not to extend the ordinance again.

The ordinance is set to expire on Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, the city council will decide whether or not to extend the ordinance to Dec. 7.

