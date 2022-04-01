OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council will consider an Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT) recommendation to adjust annual water, wastewater and solid waste rates.

The utility is proposing a four percent annual rate increase from 2022 to 2026.

The proposed increase is detailed in the below fact sheet:

“The funds would ensure adequate water supply through 2060, replace aging infrastructure for drinking water and wastewater, improve system reliability and resiliency, and build reserves to help fund residential debris pick up after storms,” Michelann Ooten, spokeswoman for the Utilities Department, said in a news release.

City utilities staff presented the proposal to City Council on March 29 after completing a cost-of-service study with an outside consultant.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal April 12. The council will vote on it April 26.

The new rates will take effect June 1, 2022, if approved.