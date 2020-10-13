Oklahoma City Council votes to extend mask ordinance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City have decided to extend the mask ordinance again.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

Exceptions to face covering requirements are:

Children age 10 and under, unless required by a school or daycare.

People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

Patrons of restaurants, bars and similar establishments while eating or drinking.

People in settings where it isn’t practical or feasible to wear a face covering, like receiving dental services, swimming or playing at a sprayground.

People engaged in sports (including for recreation).

People engaged in cardio exercises. But people should make reasonable efforts to observe social distancing between groups of people from different households.

People inside any federal, state or county building or facility.

People inside a public or private school building or facility, unless required by the school.

People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households.

People with a developmental disability.

People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, and people who are communicating with someone who is deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Via Unsplash

“Over the course of this last week, we’ve seen cases drop about a third here in Oklahoma City and we have seen hospitalizations drop about 20 percent. So that has just happened over the last week. That is obviously really good news because that is heading in the right direction. Due to the timing, there is absolutely nothing else you can attribute that to but the mask ordinance. It’s the fact that people are using masks and it does work, and now we have the data in Oklahoma City to prove that it does,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR in August.

The latest ordinance was set to expire on Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, the city council has decided to extend the ordinance to Dec. 7.

LATEST STORIES: