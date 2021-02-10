Oklahoma City councilman re-elected, runoff elections planned

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters have re-elected an Oklahoma City councilman while runoff elections are planned for two other wards.

Incumbent Todd Stone was re-elected to the Oklahoma City Council after receiving 64% of the vote in Ward 4.

Stone and Ward 7 Councilperson Nikki Nice, who was unopposed in her Ward, begin their four-year terms on April 13.

Runoff elections are scheduled for Ward 1 and Ward 3 on April 6.

Voters in Ward 1 will decide between Shay Varnell and Bradley Carter, while voters in Ward 3 will decide between Barbara Young and Jessica Martinez-Brooks.

