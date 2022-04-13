OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone is set to host a town hall on April 14 regarding the planned turnpike expansion.

At the meeting, residents can learn how the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s (OTA) planned expansion, ACCESS Oklahoma, could affect southeast Oklahoma City property owners.

ACCESS Oklahoma is a $5 billion, 15-year-long plan between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Department of Transportation that will develop three new turnpikes in the south metro area. There are also plans to widen the Turner and Kilpatrick Turnpikes.

Although officials have touted benefits of shortening commutes and lessening congestion, there has been criticism from Oklahomans about the downsides of the plan, including land acquisition and environmental impacts.

Now, the OKC Councilman is continuing the conversation with constituents.

David Box, an attorney who specializes in land use and eminent domain will also be present and will share information about the imminent domain process.

A question and answer session will follow.

The town hall will be held April 14 at 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, located at 6801 S Anderson Road.