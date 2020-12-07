Oklahoma City Councilmembers hosting town hall for COVID-19 resources

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many families, and local leaders say there are resources to help.

Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will be holding a virtual town hall to inform residents about resources and information that is available during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hammon, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning at 4 p.m.

Residents will be able to hear from representatives from NorthCare’s COVID-19 FEMA grant program, an ICU nurse, and an OU Health physician.

To attend, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter