Oklahoma City Councilmembers hosting town hall for COVID-19 resources

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many families, and local leaders say there are resources to help.

Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will be holding a virtual town hall to inform residents about resources and information that is available during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hammon, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning at 4 p.m.

Residents will be able to hear from representatives from NorthCare’s COVID-19 FEMA grant program, an ICU nurse, and an OU Health physician.

To attend, click here.

