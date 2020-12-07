Oklahoma City Councilmembers hosting town hall for COVID-19 resources

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many families, and local leaders say there are resources to help.
Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will be holding a virtual town hall to inform residents about resources and information that is available during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hammon, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning at 4 p.m.
Residents will be able to hear from representatives from NorthCare’s COVID-19 FEMA grant program, an ICU nurse, and an OU Health physician.
To attend, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- 300 children still need to be adopted from Angel Tree in Norman
- Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into his classroom in storage bin
- Oklahoma Historical Society changing names of 2 historic homes to honor women
- Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
- Oregon climber survives fall into Mt. Hood fumarole