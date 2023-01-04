OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.

Officials say they have investigated several shootings in Bricktown in 2022.

Now, Oklahoma City councilwoman Nikki Nice says she is concerned about what is happening in the district after spending some time there this past weekend.

“I personally was scared because of the safety and lack of lighting, and the fact that there were so many lights out in lower Bricktown and along the canal itself,” Nice said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Me experiencing those things as an elected official for these areas, I cannot imagine what a lot of our folks are also experiencing and that terrifies me,” she added.

Nice said she is also concerned about the number of business vacancies along the Bricktown Canal.