Oklahoma City-County health clinics, other services to reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s three clinics are set to reopen on Monday.
Clinic locations and times include:
- The Gary Cox Partner Building
- 2700 NE 63rd Street, Oklahoma City
- (405) 419-4200, Monday-Friday
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southern Oaks Health & Wellness Campus
- 6728 South Hudson, Oklahoma City
- (405) 419-4119
- Monday-Friday
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- West Health Clinic
- 4330 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City
- (405) 419-4150
- Monday-Friday
- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
OCCHD will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus parking lot and the Southern Oaks Campus Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Individuals needing testing can call the OCCHD triage hotline at 405-425-4489 to receive an appointment.
OCCHD’s Consumer Protection Services are also open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.