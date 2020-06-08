Live Now
Oklahoma City-County health clinics, other services to reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s three clinics are set to reopen on Monday.

Clinic locations and times include:

  • The Gary Cox Partner Building
    • 2700 NE 63rd Street, Oklahoma City
    • (405) 419-4200, Monday-Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Southern Oaks Health & Wellness Campus
    • 6728 South Hudson, Oklahoma City
    • (405) 419-4119
    • Monday-Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • West Health Clinic
  • 4330 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City
  • (405) 419-4150
  • Monday-Friday
  • 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

OCCHD will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus parking lot and the Southern Oaks Campus Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Individuals needing testing can call the OCCHD triage hotline at 405-425-4489 to receive an appointment.

OCCHD’s Consumer Protection Services are also open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

