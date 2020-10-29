Oklahoma City-County Health Department being impacted by power outages

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they are still being affected by power outages.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department said they would only have the Northeast campus open for COVID-19 testing, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Southern Oaks campus and West clinic are still closed due to no electrical service.

The Northeast campus is located at 2700 N.E. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say they will be testing people who scheduled a COVID-19 test through www.testokc.com.

