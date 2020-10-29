Oklahoma City-County Health Department being impacted by power outages

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they are still being affected by power outages.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department said they would only have the Northeast campus open for COVID-19 testing, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Southern Oaks campus and West clinic are still closed due to no electrical service.

The Northeast campus is located at 2700 N.E. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say they will be testing people who scheduled a COVID-19 test through www.testokc.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter