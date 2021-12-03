Oklahoma City-County Health Department celebrates COVID-19 vaccine milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is celebrating after administering more than 1 million COVID-19 doses in the county.

Officials say Oklahoma County leads the state with its vaccination rate.

“This has been a tremendous community partnership to strengthen our community’s resilience,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO. “We are incredibly thankful to the countless organizations that have collaborated with us to make this achievement possible.”

Currently, there are more than 500 providers in Oklahoma County who are giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

“One million doses is certainly a milestone, but we’re not done yet,” said McGough. “With variants continuing to evolve and be stronger, I encourage folks to consider getting their first dose or booster.”

As of Nov. 30, more than 70% of Oklahoma County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.