Oklahoma City-County Health Department continuing to offer COVID-19 booster doses

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following approval by U.S. health advisers for new booster shots, many Oklahomans are wondering when they will be able to get an additional COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the FDA voted unanimously to recommend a Moderna booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

One day later, the FDA voted to endorse a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The advisers cited growing worry that recipients of J&J’s vaccination seem to be less protected than people who got two-dose Pfizer or Moderna options — and that most got that single dose many months ago.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will continue offering COVID-19 Pfizer boosters and third doses to everyone who is eligible.

Residents who previously received a Pfizer vaccine series and are interested in a Pfizer booster must have received their second dose at least six months ago.

Those who are eligible for a Pfizer booster include:

People age 65 and older

People age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions

People age 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

There is no occupational or medical condition documentation required to receive the Pfizer booster.

Appointments can be made by calling each clinic, signing up at VaxOKC or calling (405) 425-4489.