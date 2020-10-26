Oklahoma City-County Health Department COVID-19 testing sites closed due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the icy conditions and freezing temperatures across the state, officials say some COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Due to the weather, all Oklahoma City-County Health Department COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Those testing sites include the NE Regional Health and Wellness Campus and the Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus.

If you need to be tested, click here for other testing locations.

