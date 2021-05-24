Oklahoma City-County Health Department hosts vaccine pod for Latinx community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —On Saturday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department worked to make sure residents in the Latinx community had the opportunity to get their COVID-19 shot.

“Providing just different places, where people of different communities feel safe and comfortable,” said Alfredo Melchor, with the Oklahoma City- County Health Department.

That was the goal behind the Oklahoma City-County Health Department planning this COVID-19 vaccine pod.

“Templo de Alabanza is the first location that is taking place for COVID-19 vaccinations at a primarily Latino church,” Melchor said.

The health department told KFOR that as of May 17, only 18% of Hispanic residents in Oklahoma County are fully vaccinated and 23% have received their first dose only.

“This is just part of the overall strategy that we have and I think a lot of health departments across the country have as far as taking the vaccine from larger pods, maybe during the week, to doing things at places that are, you know, have trust in the community and some of those communities that might be underserved,” Melchor said.

All three vaccines were available to those who attended and even for those who needed their second shot. While it was a smaller pod, the county was pleased with the turnout.

“If people are still concerned about getting the vaccine or are still looking for those opportunities, we are going to be having more of these smaller, more targeted to specific neighborhoods, with smaller pods,” Melchor said.

The county tells us the Latinx population is the second-highest race demographic, making up 18% of the county’s population.