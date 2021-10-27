Oklahoma City-County Health Department making plans for COVID-19 vaccine for children

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is encouraging parents to ask their pediatrician if their doctor’s office plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents and guardians could also ask their regular pharmacist about offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11-years-old.

“Offering vaccinations is a key element of public health, so we’ll be ready to vaccinate this young group when the vaccine is available,” Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO said. “In July, we asked people to get vaccinated to protect the children. Soon, the children will be able to protect themselves with the Pfizer vaccine.”

If the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for young children, OCCHD will offer it alongside other childhood vaccinations.

More details about the pediatric vaccination plan at OCCHD, including sign-up information, will be made available once the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receives the required recommendations from the FDA and CDC.

If children start the vaccination series in early November, they will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.