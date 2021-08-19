Oklahoma City-County Health Department making plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After U.S. health officials recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it is making plans to offer a third vaccine to local residents.

On Wednesday, the CDC and other top authorities called for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

In a statement, health officials said it is “very clear” that the vaccines’ protection against infection wanes over time, and now, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, “we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that it will be ready to give booster doses to the community on Sept. 20.

Health officials say after the FDA authorizes the plan, they will begin offering booster shots to individuals who have been fully vaccinated for eight months.

“Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting the American people from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus and epidemiologic landscape. We will continue to follow the science on a daily basis, and we are prepared to modify this plan should new data emerge that requires it,” a statement from HHS Public Health and medical experts.