Oklahoma City-County Health Department releases list of COVID-19 ‘hotspots’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As leaders in Oklahoma City consider a mask mandate, health officials in Oklahoma County are encouraging residents to take precautions when it comes to certain activities.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed that the state has had 22,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,075 cases over the past 24 hours. It is also the highest single-day increase in cases the state has seen since the pandemic began.

As cases continue to rise, members of the Oklahoma City Council will consider an ordinance to require citizens to wear masks in public buildings.

Now, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is releasing information about ‘hotspots’ where many residents are contracting the virus.

Officials say the six COVID-19 hotspots were determined by data collected by OCCHD epidemiologists from June 23 through July 14.

The hotspots include:

Restaurants

Bars

Daycares

Gyms/ Athletic Events (where individuals are breathing heavily and in close proximity to others.)

Faith-based Venues

Intimate Gatherings (weddings, funerals, house parties.)

When it comes to daycares, health officials say they are mainly seeing staff members affected by COVID-19.

Citizens are encouraged to wear a mask in public, wash their hands, and keep their distance from others.

