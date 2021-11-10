Oklahoma City-County Health Department to administer COVID-19 children’s vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following approval by the CDC and the FDA, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it is prepared to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children.

Children age 5-years-old and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine for children.

Officials say if families begin the vaccination series now, their child could be fully vaccinated by mid-December.

OCCHD will offer vaccines through regular clinic appointments beginning on Monday and extended-hour clinics.

To sign up for the vaccine, visit VaxOKC.com

Also at OCCHD’s clinics, children who need other childhood vaccinations, including the flu shot, can receive those vaccines during their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.