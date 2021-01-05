Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s first vaccine clinic for those 65+ booked in minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than five minutes, the more-than-1,000 appointments were filled for Oklahoma County’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those over the age of 65.

This is leaving many wondering when and how they will be able to get their vaccines.

Officials are asking you to stay patient and masked up – as it’s a process.

“We’re excited people are ready to get it and move on and get going to seeing their kids and grandkids,” said Molly Fleming with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Fleming says more than 1,000 Oklahomans over the age of 65 signed up on Tuesday to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

They’ll need to get their second dose 21 days later.

“So we’ll have to think about how we notify them and hopefully the state scheduler will be operating at that time so they’ll have a way to go in there and say I need to get the second appointment,” said Fleming.

While age will be verified via ID, Fleming says there’s no way to determine if they are Oklahoma County residents.

In fact, many people have been going to other counties to get their vaccines.

“Every county goes through the phases on their own terms just because of population and based on vaccination availability,” Fleming said.

Obviously, it’s a tall task in Oklahoma’s largest county.

Many were left frustrated after seeing the slots for this clinic fill up so fast – but OCCHD says its working with what it has available.

In fact, they are still vaccinating many in phase 1.

“The phases don’t just stop,” said Fleming. “There’s an ebb and flow to this based on vaccination availability.”

While those 65 and older are just one facet of phase 2 – everyone else in phase 2 and beyond is asked to remain patient.

“We’re waiting on the state to gives us some more direction on what qualifies as co-morbidities and if people will have to bring any documentation if at all,” Fleming said.

Health experts also asking you to keep taking precautions as they work to vaccinate everyone.

“The key point is we can only do this as quickly as we can with vaccination availability,” said Fleming.

Thursday’s clinic will be at Mercy Hospital on Memorial Rd.

When you sign up you get an email from Mercy on where to park or go in.

For those who cannot drive – Mercy is on the EMBARK bus route. OCCHD hopes to release plans for its next vaccination clinic soon.

