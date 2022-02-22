OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is pausing COVID-19 testing at all OCCHD locations.

OCCHD officials said testing will remain paused until further notice.

Community members can find dozens of available testing locations at TestOKC.com.

“The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is grateful to the many providers in the county that are offering COVID-19 testing,” OCCHD officials said.

OCCHD officials did not release further information.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.