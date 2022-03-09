OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City couple said they have been helping a Ukrainian family overseas as the war against Russia rages on. How they’re doing it might also surprise you. It’s through the vacation rental and lodging website Air BnB. The couple called it the Air BnB community.

Siri and her family.

“She keeps calling us brothers and sisters and she is really surprised and inspired by the help that she’s received from the people in Oklahoma City,” said Julie Nelson, a woman helping a Ukrainian family overseas through Air BnB.

The Oklahoma Standard. Nelson and her husband, living up to that hype by using Air BnB to give donations to a Ukrainian family just miles from the capital of Kyiv.

“We just kind of were feeling helpless, like we wanted to do something and didn’t know what to do,” Nelson said.

The couple has hosted an Air BnB in Oklahoma City for three years and ended up reaching out and got a hold of a woman named Siri. Nelson said the woman hosts an Air BnB in Ukraine and has at least 10 people living in her home including her one-year-old child. So, they decided to reserve Siri’s Air BnB to help get her some money.

“My husband had been reading about Airbnb community making reservations over there as a way to help them keep their income and also supply shelter for people,” Nelson said. “I contacted her and told her what to set the price for, for a day, and then I reserved the space for that donation.”

Siri sent pictures of what the donations have done for them.

“She chose to take the donations and the from the reservations we were making and purchase things for other people in the village,” Nelson said.

However, as war rages on, Nelson said the family struggled if they wanted to leave at first. As a mother herself, she said she feels the pain of the family from overseas.

“It’s very sad and just heart-wrenching,” she said. “I get teary eyed.”

Made possible by donations from Oklahomans.

With the help she has gotten from Oklahomans, Nelson quoted Siri’s messages to her holding back tears. Even just a little appears to have gone a long way.

“Your support is very inspiring and has enabled me to help others in need. Thank you. I finally smiled again for the first time in these days,” Nelson said, quoting Siri’s messages at first.

“It feels good to be a part of this community,” Nelson added.

The fruits of kindness from Oklahomans in Ukraine.

Air BnB requires hosts to verify their identity with a government ID through their site. Nelson said Siri also had several great reviews on her Air BnB from verified people. This made her comfortable enough to donate. Nelson also said Siri has never asked for any money. Nelson’s friends have also gotten involved and if you would like to, Nelson said she can be reached at her email address, julienelson4418@yahoo.com.