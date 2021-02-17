Oklahoma City crews battle water issues as winter weather persists

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We know it’s been difficult these last several days,” said Jennifer McClintock, a spokesperson with Oklahoma City Utilities.

The difficulties could continue as we battle this winter weather.

Residents across Oklahoma City are dealing with water issues.

From water main breaks to bursting pipes, crews have been battling these problems for days.

“A normal day for the fire department is about 230 emergency calls for service of all kinds, and yesterday we responded to well over 600 emergency calls and over 300 of those were for busted pipes and water flow alarms and things of that nature,” said Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Dept.

On top of the hundreds of busted pipe calls, Oklahoma City was working 31 main breaks early Wednesday.

“Since we’re dealing with water, and water freezes, this makes it a lot harder for our crews to get in and repair, especially with the snow cover,” said McClintock.

Mechanical issues at one of the booster stations also contributing to pressure problems.

Unfortunately, as we start to thaw out, crews say the problem will only get worse before it gets better.

“As water freezes in a pipe to begin with, that’s when it can do the damage and then when it starts to thaw out and becomes water again… it starts to leak,” said Chief Fulkerson.

Fire crews prepared for water problems with back up tankers ready to go if extinguishers are affected.

They are also prepping for an increase in calls.

“We are prepared as Saturday gets here and we start getting above freezing that we could be even busier as it pertains to water cutoff calls,” said Chief Fulkerson.