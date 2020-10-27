Oklahoma City crews: Bridges, overpasses ‘extremely dangerous’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City are being warned to use extreme caution when trying to get to work.

“We do have trucks out salting the city snow routes and they say that the bridges and overpasses are extremely dangerous, so if people have to get out, they need to be very careful as they go over the city’s overpasses,” said Kristy Yager, with the City of Oklahoma City. “We also have big problems with a lot of limbs in our roadways so we had four crews working overnight trying to get those removed or coned off so that another crew could come on and get a chainsaw to them.”

Yager says there is already a considerable amount of damage across the city due to downed tree limbs.

If you do have to get out today, you are encouraged to use a city snow route.

LATEST STORIES: