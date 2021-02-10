Oklahoma City crews finishing up storm debris cleanup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Despite the winter weather, city crews in Oklahoma City say they are on track to finish picking up the storm debris left behind after the October ice storm.

“We want to thank our residential customers for their patience throughout this process,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “It has not been easy, and we appreciate everyone’s diligence in getting their debris to the curbside so quickly.”

If you still have storm debris left over after city crews complete their final pass, officials say you should set out that debris with your regular bulky waste.

Residents who will need to set debris out with their regular bulky waste are reminded of the following:

Set out your bulky trash no later than 6 a.m. on your monthly pick-up date, and allow up to three days for crews to pick everything up.

on your monthly pick-up date, and allow up to three days for crews to pick everything up. Limbs and debris should be cut into pieces of 10’ feet or less.

Place your bulky waste near the curb and not in the street.

Place items loose in an area where they can be easily collected.

Do not place bulky waste near mailboxes, trees, electric boxes, gas meters, power lines or other obstacles.

Do not cover your water meter or block sidewalks.

The first four cubic yards (about the size of two refrigerators) are included in your monthly service fee. Customers who place more than that amount will be charged for additional waste on their next utility bill.

Bagged waste, including leaves and yard clippings, needs to go in your Big Blue trash bin. Bagged waste set outside of Big Blue, or with regular bulky waste, will not be collected.

To see your next bulky waste day, visit okc.gov/mytrashday.