Oklahoma City crews left with big mess after water lines break in front of house that caught fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on the northwest side of the metro Friday morning.

The fire left behind a lasting mess for neighbors.

“We received a call for a trash fire, 14 arrived on scene and we had a house fire,” said Sgt. B. Stell, Oklahoma City Fire Department. “I believe some puppies were pulled out, a couple that were left in the house. They’re all okay over there.”

Two people were also living in the home. They managed to make it out of the home on their own and were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A nearby neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, called 911 – telling KFOR she heard a loud pop outside around 12:30 in the morning and looked out to see flames coming from the porch.

“It’s under investigation right now, right now it’s suspected to be accidental, or it appears to be accidental. But we’re going to have investigators come out and look it over just to be sure,” Stell said.

Once the fire was out and the sun came up, more damage was found right outside.

Water coming out off the driveway of the home and bubbling up the street out front– pouring down the street for blocks.

Oklahoma City line crews told News 4 on the scene, when the fire hydrant was opened, it appeared to burst old pipes in the neighborhood.

The crews are now left with the cleanup.

Those line crews say it could take 4-6 hours to remove the concrete and replace the broken water lines.

They say it does happen every so often– especially in older neighborhoods.