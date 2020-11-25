Oklahoma City crews locate body of missing man at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the search for the body of a 19-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning has come to an end.

On Wednesday, crews announced that they had found the body of the 19-year-old at Lake Hefner.

Around midnight on Tuesday morning, officials say a small hatchback car was traveling along the gravel roads on the west side of Lake Hefner.

However, the car drove into the water and quickly began to sink.

Jennifer Anderson told KFOR that her 19-year-old son Durrell and 16-year-old daughter were trapped in the car as it slid deeper into the water.

“They were able to get the car open in the water. She said she went under and he went under and she seen him come back up, and then they lost each other in the water,” said Anderson.

The 16-year-old said she couldn’t swim and had to float on her back to shore. However, she lost sight of her 19-year-old brother.

“I don’t know where he is at,” said Anderson.

A vehicle pulled out of Lake Hefner during a search for the missing driver on Tuesday.

Fire and police battled high winds and rain on Tuesday but were able to locate the car in four to six feet of water.

“We didn’t anticipate that we would find him in the vehicle, so we did thoroughly search that car once it was pulled out by the wrecker, and indeed he was not inside the car,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that a body had been pulled from the lake.

“OKCFD Dive Team has located the victim in Lake Hefner. Our hearts go out to family and friends of the victim,” a tweet by the department read.

OKCFD Dive Team has located the victim in Lake Hefner. Our hearts go out to family and friends of the victim. 10:41 a.m. pic.twitter.com/sxwplNAFzu — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 25, 2020

