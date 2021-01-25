Oklahoma City crews prepare for final storm debris pick-up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although it has been months since an ice storm caused a devastating amount of damage to trees and power lines across the state, officials say the cleanup effort is ongoing.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say crews are on schedule to complete the first pass of storm debris removal by Jan. 30.

“The October ice storm impacted our entire 621-mile service area,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process of getting the debris cleared as quickly as possible.”

Now, they are preparing for a second pass through the city to pick up the last bit of storm debris.

The second pass will start along Western Ave. and move outward east and west. The second pass is expected to be complete by March 6.

Oklahoma City residents who still have tree and limb debris need to stack it at the curb by Feb. 1.

If you still have debris to set out, remember the following:

Do not cover your water meter, gas meter or set debris close to any obstructions such as trees, mailboxes, fire hydrants, or vehicles

Crews are not able to pick up debris piles placed under trees. Piles will need to be moved to provide access.

Cut tree limbs to a length of 10 feet or shorter

Make sure all limbs are separate from regular bulky waste

Avoid stacking limbs on sidewalks or in the street.

Any residential storm debris (trees and limbs) remaining after the second pass has been completed in your area can be set out with regular bulky waste, but must follow bulky waste guidelines.

Visit okc.gov/ice for more details on ice storm debris pickup guidelines. See a map of the pickup progress at okc.gov/debrismap, which is updated each week day.