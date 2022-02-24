OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A whopping 306 tons of salt is out on the city streets. Crews from all different sectors have had a busy day, from putting out fires to checking on animals left in the cold.

“Salt loses its ability to work in temperatures below 15 degrees,” said Raymond Melton, OKC Street Superintendent. “As soon as the temperature rises above 15 degrees, we’ll begin salting along with plowing operations again.”

Oklahoma City said it has 29 salt trucks out on the roads. The workers inside are operating on 12-hour shifts to treat the roads.

“So far, we’ve used 306 tons of salt. We have over 10,000 tons of salt in storage,” said Melton.

Melton called this most recent winter weather situation better than expected.

“We were fearful that we would get a layer of ice, you know, freezing rain underneath this. And so that was our main fear, but we didn’t get that,” he said.

An Oklahoma City Public Works truck being filled with salt and brine that will be used to clear sleet from streets.

However, Oklahoma City Police Department officials said they’re no longer responding to crashes if no one is hurt. The decision was made soon after 7a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded to 15 injury accidents. Firefighters were also busy fighting four structure fires, including one near Northwest 47th and Classen. Crews said a homeless man was inside trying to stay warm.

“He had been burning wood and several other things. He had a fireplace. And then he actually put some plastic bags in it. That was what caused the brown and kind of black smoke from the building,” said Battalion Chief Lance Burnett. “We called the city PD to come out and escort him to a homeless shelter.”

Meanwhile, the city’s animal welfare team answered 30 calls from concerned neighbors, after city council passed an emergency ordinance last week ahead of the storm.

“[Oklahomans] do need to recognize that their animals will freeze to death,” said Jon Gary, the OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent.

If a pet is left out in this cold for more than 30-minutes, owners could face a $500 fine.

“So far, we haven’t had to give any citations for the violations,” said Gary. “By the time we got there, the dogs are already back inside and there’s no issue.”

As of 8:30 p.m., EMSA said they responded to five cold exposure and five outdoor fall calls. Six of them were taken to the hospital.