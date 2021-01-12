Oklahoma City crews set to finish first phase of ice storm debris cleanup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews are on track to complete the first phase of the ice storm debris cleanup effort.

Crews are set to finish the first pass of removing debris from residences and businesses across the city by the end of the month, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

City and contract crews have removed 60,000 tones of debris. Pickup totals increased over time to over 15,000 tons last week, according to the news release.

“We’re about 60% finished with the first pass,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “As they pick up speed, the contractors should be on schedule to begin the second pass by early February. We appreciate everyone’s patience, because we know it can feel like a long wait.”

The late-October ice storm caused over 100,000 tons of tree and limb debris and widespread power outages.

Crews are clearing debris six days a week.

City officials ask that residents not mix other bulky waste items with the storm debris, and to “make sure the debris is stacked away from obstructions and doesn’t cover up water meters, gas meters or anything else,” the news release states.

Go to okc.gov/ice for further details on ice storm debris pickup. A pickup progress map is available at okc.gov/debrismap and is updated on weekdays.