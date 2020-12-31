Oklahoma City crews to salt city snow routes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to salt snow routes in anticipation of winter weather, including snow and ice, expected for late New Year’s Eve night and New Year’s Day.

Crews will be out operating 22 trucks mounted with plows and salt spreaders once winter precipitation begins to accumulate along city snow routes, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“They will work 12-hour shifts until the snow routes are clear,” the news release states.

City officials ask that residents celebrate the New Year from their homes to avoid potentially slick streets.

Officials also advise community members to turn off sprinklers at homes and businesses when the temperature is below freezing to prevent additional ice on streets and sidewalks.

The 4Warn Storm Team forecasts rain transitioning to freezing rain this evening and overnight. Western Oklahoma will experience freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Heavy, blowing snow will develop overnight in Western Oklahoma, hindering visibility and creating slick and hazardous road conditions.

Freezing rain will switch to sleet and snow for Oklahoma City early New Year’s Day. Snow will continue for Northern and Central Oklahoma until early afternoon.

The Office of Emergency Management offers the following tips:

Preparation tips

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Don’t use your automatic speed control

Safely use alternative heating sources

Fires at home are common in the winter because of improper use of dangerous heating sources. Here are some tips from the Fire Department:

Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries annually.

Give space heaters their space. Keep combustible material at least three feet away from the heater.

Keep all combustible materials off of floor furnaces.

Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.

Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces.

Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox.

Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

