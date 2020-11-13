Oklahoma City crews to soon begin picking up ice storm tree and limb debris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials say crews will soon begin picking up tree and limb debris caused by the recent ice storms.

Kristy Yager, a city spokesperson, said the pick-up effort will begin on Monday and take months to complete.

City crews will remove storm debris from streets along residential areas, public schools, places of worship, public medians and parks, according to a news release issued by Yager.

Crews can only pick up debris that is placed behind the curb and in accordance with set-out guidelines.

Commercial properties, including apartment complexes, must remove their own debris, according to the news release.

Public schools and places of worship are advised to follow the same set-out guidelines as residential trash collection customers.

Tree and limb set-out guidelines are as follows:

Tree and limb debris must be placed behind the curb within the street right-of-way. City crews and contractors cannot enter private property to collect debris.

Avoid stacking limbs on water meters. If crews can’t access the water meter they will have to estimate water usage for that month.

Avoid stacking limbs on sidewalks.

Avoid stacking limbs on corners and other areas where pedestrians and drivers can’t see each other around the piles.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Separate your limbs from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or appliances. Tree debris that’s mixed with bulky waste won’t be collected. The City of OKC only picks up other bulky waste from residential trash collection customers. Find your bulky waste pickup day at okc.gov/mytrashday.

Avoid stacking debris near poles, mailboxes, trees and other obstructions.

Keep limbs out of the street. It causes safety issues for drivers.

Read more about residential curbside debris pickup here. The first of two rounds of residential pickup begins Nov. 16 and ends in January. The second round ends in March.

Residential trash customers can take tree and limb debris to one of four participating Oklahoma City landfills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Jan. 2. Read more here.

For residential customers, leaves can be bagged and put into your Big Blue trash carts for weekly pick-up.

Rural residents may burn tree debris with a burn permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office. Read more here.

It’s illegal to dump limbs in City parks. Read more here.

Go to okc.gov/ice for the latest information on ice storm recovery.

