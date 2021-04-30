Oklahoma City Culture Box bringing unique experiences to families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular box that helps you explore Oklahoma City’s cultural sites is back on the market in time for Mother’s Day.

The Oklahoma City Culture Box has spurred a second run of the one-of-a-kind gift boxes available for purchase beginning Friday, April 30.

Culture box

Each box includes valuable tickets and unique souvenirs including:

Science Museum Oklahoma : Two general admission tickets to the state’s only hands-on science museum and one of the largest science museums in the nation plus, a festive drink tumbler.

: Two general admission tickets to the state’s only hands-on science museum and one of the largest science museums in the nation plus, a festive drink tumbler. Oklahoma City Museum of Art : Be ready for an immersive art experience with two general admission tickets and a set of temporary tattoos inspired by Dale Chihuly, whose iconic glass sculptures are just some of the treasures to be seen in the museum’s collection. Admission is free for kids under 18.

: Be ready for an immersive art experience with two general admission tickets and a set of temporary tattoos inspired by Dale Chihuly, whose iconic glass sculptures are just some of the treasures to be seen in the museum’s collection. Admission is free for kids under 18. Oklahoma History Center : Oklahoma History Center : Find two general admission tickets to the museum dedicated to Oklahoma’s distinct history of Native cultures, pioneers, aviation, commerce and much more. Plus, a container of Bye Buggy Bye, a natural insect repellant, proudly made in Oklahoma!

: : Find two general admission tickets to the museum dedicated to Oklahoma’s distinct history of Native cultures, pioneers, aviation, commerce and much more. Plus, a container of Bye Buggy Bye, a natural insect repellant, proudly made in Oklahoma! Oklahoma Contemporary : Liven up your walls with a limited-edition poster by the king of California cool and Oklahoma City’s hometown son, Ed Ruscha. Explore creativity, culture and contemporary art through exhibitions, programs, classes and camps in one of the most stunning buildings in the state. Admission is always free.

: Liven up your walls with a limited-edition poster by the king of California cool and Oklahoma City’s hometown son, Ed Ruscha. Explore creativity, culture and contemporary art through exhibitions, programs, classes and camps in one of the most stunning buildings in the state. Admission is always free. National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum : Enjoy two general admission tickets to the nation’s premier institution of Western history and art through its permanent collection and many traveling exhibitions as well as a canvas #HashtagTheCowboy tote.

: Enjoy two general admission tickets to the nation’s premier institution of Western history and art through its permanent collection and many traveling exhibitions as well as a canvas #HashtagTheCowboy tote. Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum : Two tickets to one of Oklahoma City’s most notable destinations that stands as a celebrated example of a memorial honoring those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever by the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, and a “Sacred Ground, Common Ground” magnet and a deck of Better Conversation cards.

: Two tickets to one of Oklahoma City’s most notable destinations that stands as a celebrated example of a memorial honoring those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever by the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, and a “Sacred Ground, Common Ground” magnet and a deck of Better Conversation cards. Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden: Two general admission tickets to explore the Zoo and discover more than 1,200 animals from around the world. Also includes a custom animal Mold-A-Matic retro souvenir and an OKC Zoo Key which can be used to unlock 20 recorded messages throughout the park.

Each OKC Culture Box is priced at $50 and include contents that have a retail value of more than $200.

Boxes are limited with each of the seven institutions selling just 100 boxes. Boxes are available while supplies last.

All proceeds for the sale of OKC Culture Boxes will remain at the attraction where it was sold.