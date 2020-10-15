Oklahoma City deacon mourned by family after dying from COVID-19; priest son laments COVID units as ‘hell on earth’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While an Oklahoma City Catholic school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, a family is now turning to their faith to cope.

Deacon Clyde Grover passed away on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. He was just 62 years old.

Deacon Grover had spent the last seven years serving at St. Andrews in Moore. His family told KFOR one of the hardest parts of losing him was never getting to say goodbye.

“It was one of the most beautiful and most painful things I think I’ve ever had to do,” said Father Daniel Grover, Deacon Clyde Grover’s son.

Father Daniel Grover recalled the last few moments he spent with his dad, who was rushed to the hospital last Thursday after struggling to breathe.

“It happened so fast. I was caught so off guard,” Daniel Grover said.

Clyde died six days later, after his family learned he tested positive for COVID-19

“If there is a hell on earth I think it is the COVID unit in every hospital,” Daniel Grover said.

“When we were in the ER and he went back, you expect him to come back. And we didn’t say goodbye because we didn’t expect that that was it,” said Jennifer Grover, Clyde’s daughter.

Deacon Grover’s family said he was a servant at heart.

After two decades in the Air Force, he spent 23 years at Bishop McGuinness High School, where he taught economics and theology, and also served as a counselor.

The school posted the following statement after Clyde passed away:

“It is with much sadness, that we share Deacon Grover went to be with our Lord this morning. Deacon Grover’s impact on our community over the past 23 years will forever be part of the rich fabric of our school. Following a career in the Air Force, he came to Bishop McGuinness where he taught economics, theology, served as a school counselor, and chaired our Theology department. Deacon Grover and his wife Ann are members of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Moore, where he served as deacon. Deacon Grover lived by his faith, and would not want us to mourn his death but rather celebrate the life he was granted, and use his passing as a means to drawing each of us closer to Jesus and his teachings. We ask that you pray for the repose of his soul, and pray for his wife Ann, daughters Jennifer and Mary Ann, and sons Chris, Fr. Danny and Matt.” BISHOP MCGUINNESS HIGH SCHOOL

His son Matthew hopes his father’s legacy lives on. While Daniel is thankful for their final moment together.

“Help make lives easier for other people. If you see someone who needs help, help them. That’s always what he did,” said Matthew Grover, Clyde’s son.

“One of the blessing that I was able to do was give him what’s called the apostolic pardon that forgives his sins and any punishment for sins in this life and in the life to come. So I got to offer my dad that gift,” Daniel said.

