DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Both Del City and Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a house fire Monday evening that appears to have started in the garage.

Del City Fire Department officials say the blaze appears to have started when fuel spilled from a motorcycle in the garage and ignited.

DCFD and @OKCFD respond to a structure fire in the 4700blk of SE43, near the OKC/DC border. Appears to be started when fuel spilled from motorcycle (pictured) and ignited. Some extension into living portions of the house. No injuries. 720pm pic.twitter.com/c1hwB01rYn — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) October 19, 2021

The fire managed some extension into the house, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.