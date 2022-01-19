Oklahoma City detectives still searching for suspects from 2021 murder

Oklahoma City Police at the scene of a double-shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One year after a deadly shooting, detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department are still searching for clues in the case.

On Jan. 27, 2021, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Overbrook Dr.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims inside the home.

Authorities say a woman, 26-year-old Ansheree Myrick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Our investigators, obviously, have spoken with not only him but several other individuals, but as of right now, they have not led us to a suspect in the case. So we’re hopeful that maybe somebody has talked to somebody or there’s information out there,” said Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.