Oklahoma City doctor and his “Lean Mean Vaccine Machine” hoping to give everyone a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor is on a mission to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 – in his “Lean Mean Vaccine Machine.”

“We wanted it to pop a little bit so we put flames on it because what vaccine van doesn’t need flames, right? I mean, duh,” said Dr. David Chansolme.

Chansolme says when the lines at vaccine pods shrank – he knew there was more to the story.

“I think we’ve tended to chunk people into two categories – people who want a vaccine and people who don’t but that’s not what it is,” he said. “People who are very enthusiastic to get it, people who are totally resistant to getting it and people that are complacent about it and we really use the van to focus on people who are on that middle earth.”

“The Lean Mean Vaccine Machine” is run through his company, Infectious Disease Consultants of Oklahoma City.

Dr. David Chansolme

The van has made trips to food pantries, shelters and more – reaching them where they are – with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These are people who are going to have trouble with transportation, who are going to have not the same resources that a lot of Oklahomans have to get the vaccine,” Chansolme said.

Dr. Chansolme administering the vaccine by Lean Mean Vaccine Machine.

When not in the vaccine machine, he’s the director of infectious disease prevention at Integris – where he says the cases are rising – and the patients are getting younger.

“Everybody I’ve admitted this week is under the age of 50 and not vaccinated,” said Chansolme. “There are 24 – I think – pediatric hospitalizations right now so it can affect kids in a very serious way.”

Every shot given, he says, is a shot a of hope.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had in a year and a half,” said Chansolme.

If you know of a location the van could be of service you can call 405-644-6464 or email covidvax@idcokc.com.