Oklahoma City doctor federally indicted on illegal opioid distribution charge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor has been federally indicted for allegedly distributing opioids and other controlled substances illegally.

On June 18, a grand jury charged 53-year-old Dr. Donald Hyungjoon Kim for distributing opioids and other controlled substances illegally.

In 2018, the Oklahoma City DEA District Office began to investigate Dr. Kim’s prescription writing.

The indictment alleges that from July 1, 2015 to Oct. 12, 2018, Dr. Kim committed 154 separate counts of distributing controlled substances, including opioids like oxycodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl.

Officials say the prescriptions were “outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without legitimate medical purpose,” a release from the U.S Department of Justice read.

As a result, authorities say three of Dr. Kim’s patients died.

If convicted of distributing controlled substances illegally, Kim could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

If he is convicted on any of the distribution counts alleged to have resulted in deaths, he would face a sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life in prison.