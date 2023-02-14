OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City pharmacist is being recognized for saving a federal agency millions of dollars.

Dr. Kyle Filby says he realized that by prescribing a different bottle size of medicated eyedrops, the VA could save $3.5 million.

“Cost-efficiency is a large component of my role within the OKC VA Pharmacy,” Dr. Kyle Filby said. “And asking the question, ‘is there a more efficient way?’ In this instance, comparing several products and packaging, I realized that this product was about 40% lower per unit.”

Officials say patients were being prescribed two 30-dose bottles of medicated eyedrops for twice a day treatments.

Dr. Filby noticed that by simply switching to one 60-dose bottle, it would save the agency about 40%.

“This led me to question- how we could improve the process,” Dr. Filby said. “I reached out within our region as well as National to request a review.”

As a result of his attention to detail, the VA says it has saved $3.5 million.

Recently, he was recognized as a National High Reliability Organization HeRO.