Oklahoma City Dodgers hosting job fair for various positions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love sports, a local baseball team is hiring.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host the team’s annual job fair for 2020 customer service staff and food service staff later this week.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

“Our gameday staff is a vital piece of our organization and the experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing a level of unsurpassed customer service.”

The Dodgers say they are looking for highly motivated team members to fill positions like ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, retail workers, field crew, cashiers, cooks, kitchen/stand managers, premium-level wait staff, and team store staff.

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on both days.

Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store on S. Mickey Mantle Dr.

Those applying for any position must be available for all 70 Dodgers home games as well as other events held throughout the year.

For more information, visit the Dodgers’ website.