OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball team will soon go by a new name.

According to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the team will remain an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but will be transitioning to a new brand identity.

Effective immediately through the 2024 season, the team will temporarily go by “Oklahoma City Baseball Club.” A new permanent identity will be determined at the end of the 2024 season.

Cap Logo with Blue Background. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

2024 Uniform Combinations. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

2024 Team Caps. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

2024 Team Logos. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

“For the last nine years, it has been an honor and a privilege to share one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports,” said Oklahoma City Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “However, we’re excited this new era affords us the opportunity to strengthen our connection to our community and reinforce that we are Oklahoma City’s team.”

L.A. Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes added, “Our Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City has been an incredible partner over the last nine seasons and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them for many years to come.”

Team officials are already in the process of developing the team’s new permanent identity.

New merchandise can be found at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and at okcbaseball.milbstore.com.