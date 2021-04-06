Oklahoma City Dodgers to welcome fans back to the ballpark at 30% capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait for someone to take you out to the ballgame, the Oklahoma City Dodgers has your chance to grab single-game tickets for the upcoming season.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced that single-game tickets for May and June are now on sale.

The Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark says it will operate at 30% capacity, and seating pods will be available in clusters of two, three, four, five, or six seats. Each pod is six feet from another.

In addition to introducing socially distanced seating pods, other protocols include:

Fans must maintain a proper six-foot distance between their party and other fans in common areas including the concourse, concession stands and while awaiting entry and exit of the ballpark. Markers will be placed in certain common areas to help fans keep their distance.

All fans ages two and up must wear a facemask covering their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking. This includes while fans are occupying their seats.

The exclusive use of electronic tickets. Fans will scan their tickets on their mobile device at a touchless scanner upon entry at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the concourse.

Plexiglass shields at concession stands and other food and beverage serving areas of the ballpark.

Plexiglass shields separating fans from the field of play in certain areas to protect on-field personnel.

“We feel the Dodgers have put together a comprehensive plan to keep all fans safe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” said OCCHD Chief Operating Officer Phil Maytubby. “If we all continue to do the right things, then we envision the opportunity for increased capacity at the ballpark as the season progresses.”

The Dodgers’ home opener is Thursday, May 13.

“When we reach May 13, we will not have hosted an Oklahoma City Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in approximately 20 months,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “By re-opening our gates, we’re looking forward to providing a safe and family-friendly activity for our community and a chance to regain some normalcy in our lives.”

Tickets must be purchased online through okcdodgers.com/tickets, although questions can be asked to ticket representatives by calling (405) 218-1000.