Oklahoma City Dodgers welcome fans back to stadium for home opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers are welcoming fans back into the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was 120 minor league teams across the country who didn’t have a season last year,” said Alex Freedman, with the OKC Dodgers.

Freedman says it’s been 620 days since fans last watched the team play inside the stadium.

“The baseball season ends in September, so labor of day of 2019 was the last Oklahoma City Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” he said.

After the 2020 season was cancelled, Freedman says it’s exciting to welcome fans back.

“So thankful, so grateful and cannot wait to have fans back in the stadium.”

The team’s first home game is Thursday, May 13 against the Sacramento Rivercats.

Masks are strongly encouraged inside the stadium.

The OKC Dodgers released the following statement on the mask policy at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark:

“At 12:53 p.m. today, the Oklahoma City Dodgers received updated guidance from Major League Baseball regarding health and safety policies related to fan attendance during the 2021 season. MLB has decided to defer to local health authorities to determine the wearing of facial coverings while attending Player Development League (Minor League Baseball) games. With the absence of a local mask ordinance in Oklahoma City, new CDC guidance released today and in consultation with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, the Oklahoma City Dodgers continue to strongly encourage fans to wear facial coverings, even though they are no longer required at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. MLB has also eliminated the requirement to provide a buffer zone between the dugout, bullpen and fans in attendance. These changes take effect immediately and will be in place at tonight’s home opener. The Oklahoma City Dodgers remain committed to creating a fun and safe environment for the community and are excited to welcome fans back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.” ALEX FREEDMAN, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS & BROADCASTING

Tickets for Thursday and Friday’s games are still available online.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online before arrival and will be asked to scan their tickets from their phones at the gate using kiosks.